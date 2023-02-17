Home World so the remaining civilians survive under Russian bombs and snow- Corriere TV
by Lorenzo Cremonesi, sent to Bakhmut’s front – Ukraine / CorriereTv

The video story of the Corriere correspondent Lorenzo Cremonesi, from the city of Bakhmut besieged by the Russians. A city that had 70 thousand inhabitants and today only 5-6 thousand.
According to NATO intelligence, the Russians are facing «enormous difficulty» in staging the February offensive on the occasion of the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine. In Bakhmut the Ukrainians are «under pressure» but the Russians are paying «astronomical costs» in terms of human lives, with approximately «2,000 soldiers» dead only last weekend to snatch «a few meters». Furthermore, the offensive is not unraveling along the entire front but on “small pressure points”. Russian troops are “badly equipped and badly trained” and at the moment the Ukrainians seem to have the situation “under control”
Feb 17, 2023

