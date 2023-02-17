Home Business Africa: within 15 years, will nearly double the continent’s hydroelectric capacity
The capacity of hydroelectric projects in Africa to be developed between 2022 and 2037 is 60.8 gigawatts (Gw), almost double the currently installed generation capacity of 34.3 Gw with projects in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, South Sudan, Angola, Cameroon, Uganda and Guinea. This was revealed by a report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), which explains that the continent has 4.9 GW of pumped storage hydroelectric projects in the pipeline in Egypt, Sudarica and Morocco, out of a current installed capacity of 3 ,2 Gw.

The report found that the total global hydroelectric potential is about 50 petawatt hours per year (Pwh/year), with most of this potential being found in Africa, Asia and South America.

Hydroelectric energy, despite the increase in plant construction costs, is still one of the cheapest sources of electricity but despite this, only 72 billion dollars, equal to 4% of all investments in renewable energy made between 2013 and 2018, have been earmarked for hydroelectric power. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

