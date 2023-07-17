Home » Sofia Vergara is getting divorced | Entertainment
Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Maganiello decided to divorce after seven years of marriage.

Source: Instagram/sofiavergara/Screenshot

Star of “Modern Family”, too hot Sofia Vergara and Joe Maganiello, after seven years of marriage they decided to divorce. They were considered one of the most beautiful, but also the most stable couples from the world public scene. On this occasion, they issued a statement, and the decision shocked many. We haven’t seen him next to the actress for a long time, which could have foreshadowed the end.

We made the difficult decision to divorce. Like two people who love and care for each other very much, We kindly ask for your privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives,” Sofia Vergara and Joe Maganiello told Page Six.

The source added that the former spouses have been estranged from each other for some time.

First marriage Sofia Vergara it only lasted a year, after which she was in a relationship with Kris Pasijela for a while, a member of the gang that cooperated with the Bonanno family. When Padielli was arrested in 2000 and charged with murdering a housewife four years earlier, Sofia wanted to sell her Miami home to pay his $15 million bail.

That relationship didn’t last either. After him, she entered into a relationship with Colombian drug kingpin Andres Lopez, and then with Nik Loeb, with whom she fought a fierce battle over the embryo! In July 2014, she met Joey Manganiello, and now that story has come to an end!

