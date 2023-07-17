For over 85 years, Salewa has stood for innovative technical equipment for mountaineering and climbing, as well as a point of reference for athletes at an international level. And for the 2023 season, making use of the experience and expertise in terms of technical clothing and protection against the elements, the South Tyrolean brand has decided to develop its first mountain bike collection. A new segment for Salewa, but which represents a natural development in the direction of offroad trails: a faster and more sustainable way to reach your mountain destinations. True to the motto “Live the Mountains, ride with nature”, the collection was designed to have a minimal environmental footprint, thanks to the use of natural fabrics such as Alpine Hemp and Alpine Merino wool. Not only that: all the products in the collection (except the liner) carry the Salewa Committed label, which certifies compliance with stringent social and environmental responsibility criteria.

Salewa launches Vento, the first mountain bike capsule collection

The Vento line is immediately available exclusively as a capsule collection on www.salewa.com/it-it/bici and at some selected Salewa Stores.

Bike to hike, bike to climb e bike to top

Bike to hike, bike to climb e bike to top: Salewa created the entire collection according to the bike-to principle to allow male and female athletes to move around the mountains in a more sustainable way and with all the freedom and versatility they desire – whether it's climbing the coveted peak or reaching the refuge, which will then be the starting point for a hike.

“For many of us, the bike is not only a piece of sports equipment, but also an excellent means of daily transport with which to go to university, to the office or to the gym, or simply to get around town. The growing diffusion of electric bikes and gravel bikes is stimulating more and more people to use the bike also to reach the starting points of trekking or hiking routes and climbs. Here, then, is the concept declined in the bike to hike, bike to climb or any other mountain discipline versions. It is a development that we find very positive, so much so that we have decided to dedicate our first capsule collection to bike-to activities in the mountains. We wanted to create an outfit that lent itself well to cycling, hiking and climbing. We tried, discarded and rethought many different solutions, perfecting them each time and finally combining the best of both worlds with Vento, our first bike collection”, explains Thomas Aichner, Marketing Director of Salewa.

Experiencing the mountains on a bike requires experience, balance (even internally) and physical and mental strength, whether you do it alone or in company. The Vento bike-to collection offers 6 models for men and 6 for women, and is made up of technical garments designed to facilitate those who practice sports in the mountains, on wide forest paths as well as on more technical single trails, on mountain bikes or e-bikes. bike.

To adapt to various bike-to activities, the garments in the collection are made with a high percentage of natural fibers, such as Alpine Hemp and Alpine Merino wool. Alpine Hemp is a natural technical fiber that is highly breathable and extremely comfortable to wear. Furthermore, it has a limited environmental impact compared to traditional fibers, because textile hemp is grown with respect for natural resources. The Alpine Hemp stretch fabric, used for the garments in the collection, is reinforced with other fibers, including recycled polyester yarns that make it more resistant to abrasion. The AlpineWool® material, developed by Salewa and used in the Vento collection in combination with Tencel™ Lyocell fibers, naturally inhibits the formation of odors and ensures excellent moisture management. Thanks to its thermoregulating properties, this mixed fabric offers the right warmth when the temperatures drop – for example in the morning or in the winter months – but at the same time all the freshness you need when the activity becomes intense, as in the case of steep climbs . Furthermore, the items in the Vento collection include numerous specific details, specifically designed to meet cycling needs: the technical t-shirts are equipped with pockets to hold accessories and energy bars, and the trousers are equipped with padding and anti-abrasion inserts which guarantee maximum functionality even while pedalling. Other design elements that unite all the items in the mountain bike-to collection are the neon reflective details to improve visibility in the dark, an important aspect especially when tackling longer tours.

The Vento capsule collection for summer and autumn-winter 2023 is immediately available exclusively on www.salewa.com/it-it/bici and at selected Salewa Stores. From summer 2024, when it will become part of the main collection, it will be available for purchase on all channels and in all points of sale.

VENTO HEMP/DURASTRETCH SHORTS M

Resistant and breathable, these men’s MTB shorts are a versatile garment that is also well suited to mountaineering and climbing. Alpine Hemp was chosen as the main material, a highly functional stretch fabric made from textile hemp, an environmentally sustainable natural fiber that offers high wearing comfort. The addition of recycled polyester yarns gives the material greater resistance to abrasion. Furthermore, the Durastretch inserts, positioned in correspondence with the most stressed areas, make these shorts even more resistant and versatile. The crotch is equipped with an anatomical gusset that leaves full freedom of movement both when pedaling and when mountaineering or climbing. The shorts have a press stud and zip closure and are equipped with a Velcro element that allows you to easily adjust the waist. The mesh insert on the back instead ensures more comfort and breathability. Among the various technical details, we find a cargo pocket with laser-cut zip on the side, two side pockets and reflective details for greater visibility in the dark, which make the Vento Hemp Shorts the ideal choice for long rides in the mountains.

Other details

Main material: ALPINE HEMP RIPSTOP 205 g/sqm (53% Hemp 44% Polyester (recycled) 3% Elastane)

Gender: Man

Inserti: Posteriore: DURASTRETCH ACTIVE NYLON LITE 145

Colori: Blue Java Blue, Brown Golden Brown

List price: 130 euros

VENTO AM HZ T-SHIRT W

The lightweight and breathable Vento women’s t-shirt has an athletic cut and specific details specifically designed for cycling: the longer hem ensures a comfortable fit, while the short front zip improves breathability and the two flat pockets on the bottom of the back allow you to store small objects comfortably. This fitted t-shirt with bodymapping structure is made in AlpineWool®, a material developed by Salewa that combines Merino wool from alpine sheep and Tencel™Lyocell, a material made from wood fibers produced with eco-sustainable processing. Both types of fiber possess natural anti-odour properties, offer excellent moisture management and guarantee optimal thermoregulation, providing warmth in very cold weather, but at the same time cooling the body when doing intense activity. To make the garment even more durable and resistant, Durastretch softshell inserts have been added to the points most subject to friction, such as the shoulders and back. The Color Blocking pattern knows how to get noticed, and is enriched by coral red details that reflect the light of the lights in dark conditions.

Other details

Gender: Female

Form: Slim

Inserti: Spalla: DURASTRETCH LIGHT PFC FREE BLUESIGN 96 g/sqm

Colori: Beige Oatmeal, Pink zephyr

List price: 120 euros

VENTO FOR HYB JACKET M / W

The Vento AM Hybrid Jacket is made with a lightweight blend of fine AlpineWool® Merino wool and Tencel™Lyocell fibers and weighs only 160 grams. In addition to being very soft, AlpineWool® wool, obtained from mountain sheep, has natural anti-odour properties. A characteristic that unites it to the natural fiber Tencel™Lyocell, produced in an ecological way starting from a renewable resource: wood. Thanks to its smooth surface with high evaporation properties, this material offers excellent moisture management. To give greater durability and resistance to the main material, reinforcements in polyamide fibers have been added. The structure of the model was designed according to the principle of bodymapping, which involves the use of different materials according to the areas of the body, so as to optimize the functionality of the garment. The Nylon-Tencel™ insert on the front, with windproof yet breathable properties, adapts well to the body and does not flap even when pedaling at high speed. The sporty cut of the jacket, with the longer back side, is specifically designed to meet the needs of those who want to tackle a bike tour. The sleeves are close-fitting and extra-long cut to protect the wrists well even with the hands on the handlebars. The Vento AM Hybrid Jacket is also equipped with technical details such as the stylish contrasting back pocket with zip, full-length front zip and high collar against drafts, making it an ideal companion for any tour, including the gravel and bike to climb itineraries. Finally, to ensure greater visibility, the jacket is equipped with coral-colored neon stripes that reflect the light of the headlights in the dark.

Other details

Main material: ALPINE MERINO/TENCEL JERSEY 160 g/sqm (44% Lyocell 43% Wool 13% Polyamide)

Gender: Man, Woman

Layers: Thermal

Colori: Blue Java Blue, Brown Golden Brown, Beige Oatmeal, Pink zephyr

List price: 160 euros

VENTO AM SHORT LINER M/W

Vento Short Liner by Salewa is a specific mountain bike undershort for the mountains. This padded short liner is made with a Merino-Tencel™ blend fabric and open polyester mesh inserts: a combination which, in addition to guaranteeing high comfort and breathability, is also very resistant thanks to the polyester inserts. The integrated pad is well cushioning and features an antibacterial finish. Furthermore, the soft silicone edges ensure that the garment remains firmly in place, avoiding annoying rubbing and friction. This short liner is available in men’s and women’s versions and matches perfectly with the cycling shorts and pants from the same collection, but is also compatible with other MTB shorts.

Other details

Materiale principale: MESH BIKE POLYAMIDE 110g/sqm

Gender: Man, Woman

Strati: Shorts

Inserts: Side: ALPINE MERINO/TENCEL JERSEY 160 g/sqm

List price: 90 euros

