ODESSA – Twelve cigarettes to get to the point. “Kherson is not Lyman …” murmurs Ivan, the marine. At 26 he is already a veteran, he knows the war better than many colonels. He has been fighting for seven months on the same southern front, that of the Ukrainian counter-offensive that started in September and is going slowly. With an automatic movement of his hand, he takes the twelfth Winston blue from the pack.