Solidity Ekipe Orizzonte, the Etna clear Padua and book the championship final

by blogsicilia.it – ​​4 hours ago

Away victory and tricolor final booked. Ekipe Orizzonte conquers Padua and beats Plebicito 10-8 in game 1 of the championship semi-finals of the women’s water polo championship. Absolute protagonist Dafne Bettini scored five times and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ekipe Orizzonte solidity, the Etna clear Padua and book the Scudetto final appeared 4 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».