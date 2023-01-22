Home World Somalia, Mogadishu: shots and wounded in the attack on a government office
Somalia, Mogadishu: shots and wounded in the attack on a government office

Somalia, Mogadishu: shots and wounded in the attack on a government office

Shots and wounded in Mogadishu. Witnesses said al-Qaeda-linked extremists stormed a regional government office in the Somali capital. Ambulance service founder Aamin told the Associated Press his team had rescued at least 16 injured people from the scene of the attack. “So far, we have not yet rescued any deceased people, although the shooting is still going on,” said Abdulkadir Adan. The extremist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the assault on the Banadir regional administration headquarters in Mogadishu. A staff member at the stormed office said the attack started with a suicide bombing. Then a group of armed men broke in and a firefight with the security guards began. Staff member Mustafa Abdulle said most of the workers were rescued by the security forces.

