There has been an extensive Russian missile attack on Ukraine: at least 34 people have been injured and dozens of civilian buildings have been damaged

In the night between Sunday and Monday, the Russian army carried out a series of missile attacks against various Ukrainian cities, causing fires, major damage to homes and injuring dozens of people: it is the second night missile attack by Russia in three days . The Ukrainian army he has declared to have shot down 15 of the 18 cruise missiles launched by Russia.

The city most damaged by Russian attacks was Pavlohrad, a major railway junction in eastern Ukraine and about 80 kilometers from Dnipro. Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council, where the city is located, said the attacks injured at least 34 people, including 5 children, and damaged 19 apartment buildings, 25 houses, three schools, three kindergartens and several shops. The Russian missile attack hit three other cities in the same region, again hitting civilian buildings, as well as Kherson, where a series of energy infrastructures were damaged, leaving around 20,000 people now without electricity.

Sirens and alarms also went off in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, where, however, the Ukrainian army he said that he managed to shoot down all the missiles fired by Russia, and also some drones.