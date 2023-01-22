Home News On the first day of the Spring Festival holiday, the number of tourists received by Hunan province increased by 62.99% year-on-year
On the first day of the Spring Festival holiday, the number of tourists received by Hunan province increased by 62.99% year-on-year

by admin

On the first day of the Spring Festival holiday, all parts of the province have a strong New Year flavor, residents have a strong willingness to travel, and the tourism market has picked up significantly. The reporter learned from the Hunan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism that a total of 925 units in the province were included in holiday statistics and monitoring, and received 533,700 tourists on that day, a year-on-year increase of 62.99%, and realized operating income of 58.9659 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 44.8%.

A total of 323 tourist areas were included in the monitoring, receiving 461,500 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 70.32%, and realized operating income of 42.781 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 60.89%. Among them, 13 5A-level scenic spots received 121,900 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 206.45%. Operating income was 8.0932 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 117.76%; 118 4A-level scenic spots received 157,700 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 55.56%, and realized operating income of 19.6727 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 59.17%; 191 3A-level scenic spots and below received 182,000 tourists 55 red tourist areas received 100,700 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 99.1%, and realized operating income of 5.4027 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 44.7%.

The 60 rural tourism areas received 29,000 tourists on the same day, a year-on-year increase of 43.46%; realized operating income of 2.7413 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 42.13%. 401 accommodation units received 39,400 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 30.76%, and achieved operating income of 15.7863 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.82%. The daily occupancy rate of the guest rooms of the monitored accommodation units was 49.34%.

See also  Ivrea, overwhelmed by two cars on his way to work, 26 years old, dies on a Vespa

201 cultural service units received 32,800 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 24.21%; among them: 49 museums and memorial halls received 17,100 tourists, a year-on-year increase of 17.38%; 85 libraries received 9,700 readers, a year-on-year increase of 30.75%; 67 cultural centers served 6,000 person-times, a year-on-year increase of 35.71%. Among the units included in the monitoring, there are 105 new cultural and tourism units, which received 107,800 tourists on the same day, a year-on-year increase of 52.52%, and realized operating income of 10.1035 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 38.86%.

Source: Changsha Evening News

Author: Hu Zhaohong

Editor: Liu Liangjun

