Songs of good vibes, book review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Little is said about the beneficial effects of popular music on our state of mind. Those of us who dedicate ourselves to criticism squeeze our neurons to thoroughly shred the records, songs and concerts of those professionals without whose activity our work would have no reason to exist, but we rarely repair (beyond our most ungovernable subjectivity: all we have one, and we barely allow it to show its head in black on white) in something as basic – simplifying – as that there are music that can brighten up your day, make you dance like there is no tomorrow, make your blood boil or also sink you like the most miserable of mortals. Humanity is increasingly hooked on all kinds of placebos to alleviate a life that sometimes does not let up, but a good song at the right time can be better than the most powerful of pills.