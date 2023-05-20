Optimism is healthy – but beware of toxic positivity!

Dressing it up doesn’t do anything. This is especially true when it comes to mental health , as Mike and soccer doc Burak know. In their new podcast episode, they talk about optimism – and when positive thinking is enough.

With all empathy – today Mike and Burak let reality take precedence. Because both are certain: Good mental health requires clarity. Whoever suppresses things permanently becomes ill. Anyone who constantly sugarcoats everything lives in a distorted world. Healthy optimism, on the other hand, is the basis of a healthy and happy life. However, the borders are floating. After this episode you will know what to look out for.