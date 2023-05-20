Optimism is healthy – but beware of toxic positivity!

Dressing it up doesn’t do anything. This is especially true when it comes to mental health, as Mike and soccer doc Burak know. In their new podcast episode, they talk about optimism – and when positive thinking is enough.
With all empathy – today Mike and Burak let reality take precedence. Because both are certain: Good mental health requires clarity. Whoever suppresses things permanently becomes ill. Anyone who constantly sugarcoats everything lives in a distorted world. Healthy optimism, on the other hand, is the basis of a healthy and happy life. However, the borders are floating. After this episode you will know what to look out for.