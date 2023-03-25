Starlet Soraja Vučelić published a series of pictures and videos from the restaurant

Source: Soraja/Instagram

Just a few weeks after the birth of little Khan, Soraya was photographed at a concert, and that picture quickly set the internet on fire because of her appearance, and now the new photos are causing a stir.

The starlet posted pictures from the restaurant. She is dressed in a white, silk dress from which her huge silicones are boiling, and which has such a deep slit that it looks as if Soraya is wearing nothing underneath. When the followers stopped staring at what first caught their eye, they noticed that next to her in the restaurant was her son in a stroller.

“It’s important that it’s branded,” read one comment on the Dior stroller.

See photos:

