A reform of financial legislation to align with international standards and (re)attract foreign investors. South Africa, the most industrialized economy on the Continent, is trying to restore the system of rules that govern its institutions, unblocking the opacity that discourages the influx of foreign capital.

The review, writes the agency Bloombergwould rely on two interventions: the first is materialized in the Conduct of Financial Institutions Billa text about…