The MAPP/OEA supports peace processes in neighborhoods of Quibdó

The Mission to Support the Peace Process in Colombia of the Organization of American States (MAPP/OEA) accompanied the communities of the El Reposo and Buenos Aires neighborhoods of the municipality of Quibdó, Chocó, on the first day of “environmental” healing , in which the cleaning of different streams in the area was carried out, as a contribution to urban peace in the municipality.

The community, through symbolic acts, was the protagonist with the development of artistic and environmental activities focused on Peace. The MAPP/OEA, committed to progress towards Complete Peace, has been accompanying, in an exploratory and transition phase to Urban Peace, young people who are members of different armed groups, as proposed by the current government, which encourages young people to be protagonists in the construction of Peace in Colombia.

Thanks to these spaces, the Mission has managed to have a direct dialogue with the communities of the neighborhoods most affected by the conflict in Quibdó. For Luz Palacios, Leader of the Dos de Mayo neighborhood, “This issue is important because we have many young people in conflict, and if they see that there is commitment, they will be in the process, because many times they have signed, but they have not been fulfilled, then the young people return to the streets, take up arms again. That is why this type of activity gives them confidence, gives them hope, unites them”.

These events, which included the participation and support of the Office of the High Commissioner for Peace (OACP), the MAPP/OEA, the Norwegian Embassy, ​​the UN Verification Mission in Colombia and the Archdiocese of Quibdó, are part of the #PazTotal roots of freedom strategy, led by the National Government and the OACP, and which seeks to strengthen the Total Peace project in the Colombian Pacific.

The work carried out by the MAPP/OEA is possible thanks to the political and economic support of the member countries of the Basket Fund: Germany, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Italy, and the Netherlands; as well as contributions from Norway and Switzerland.