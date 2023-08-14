Motorcyclist died in an accident in St. Florian

During an overtaking maneuver in the morning, a motorcyclist crashed into an oncoming car. The man was injured so badly that he died at the scene of the accident. According to initial information, another motorcyclist may have been involved. He and the driver of the car may also have sustained injuries.

The fatal accident happened near Oberfraunleiten, between St. Florian and St. Marien. The fire department was called just before 11 a.m.

No further information was available as of mid-afternoon. An update will follow.

