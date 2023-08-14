Giuliano Sangiorgi, an apology for the chaos at the Negramaro concert: «Even my mother didn’t arrive». Fans: «Refund us the tickets»

After the traffic problems that occurred during the concert that the band of Negramaro held the August 12th to the airport Caesars of Galatinaprovince of Lecce to celebrate, in the land of origin, twenty years of success, Giuliano Sangiorgi has posted a video on his Instagram profile where he apologizes to the fans. Many of them got stuck in traffic and didn’t make it to the concert on time. But let’s see everything in detail.

“Thanks to everyone who made it to the concert. – he emphasized Giuliano Sangiorgi in the video posted on Instagram -. Unfortunately we learned of the problems indeed we were personally involved, my mother and the relatives for whom I had taken a minibus to get there were not able to reach us in time. I wanted to thank everyone for what you have done. Our collaborators have done everything to make a place accessible where concerts have never taken place, such as the Galatina airport. We thought day and night about building a dream that was worthy of your greatness: of everything you have given us in these years. I can only tell you this: on the one hand, I am very happy for all the love you have shown us, but also very sorry for everything that has happened”.

Then, he added: “Things have happened that will never have to happen again. It seems fair to me to let you know how much I want to say that I have suffered and am suffering with you, for that thing that binds us: the love of music, for the fact that you put your soul into reaching our concert. For many it was not possible and I hope that a solution can be found. But I also hope that what the Negramaros strongly wanted will not be nullified: to bring what we could have done to more suitable places, used to big events, in Lecce in Salento. I am close to all the hardships you tried on that magical night on the one hand for many quite difficult and disastrous for many ».

I fan: «Reimborsateci»

Many fans have commented on the video that Giuliano Sangiorgi posted on his Instagram profile. In fact, many fans of the singer believe that it is right to “refund the ticket money”. «Other than a dream to have given away a nightmare. Paid. So everyone gets a refund,” one user wrote. And again: «You could have avoided this video, the facts are missing. Reimburse all the people and that’s it.” “What a useless video. Be humble and at least apologize to those who have remained walking in the dark,” wrote yet another user.

