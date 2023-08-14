Pnrr, Piantedosi: “The projects of the Municipalities will not be definanced”. Decaro: “We are worried, no explanation from the government”

ROME – Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi has given ample reassurances to the mayors on the implementation of the 31 Integrated Urban Plans that the government intends to remove from the Pnrr, together with two other important measures that concern the Municipalities, for a total of 13 billion. “It is necessary to move forward, the legal cover is there and there is no intention of definancing the projects”, said the minister according to sources present at this morning’s meeting, which took place in a constructive atmosphere, according to the Keep them in mind.

However, the mayors reiterate their concerns and requests: “We leave today’s meeting with Minister Piantedosi with a commitment on replacement resources but also with a question to which we have not received any answer: why were the Pui works moved? from Pnrr funding?”, urges the president of the Anci and mayor of Bari Antonio Decaro.

The Pui is perhaps the part that is most dear to the Municipalities of the many definanced projects, first of all because they are projects and works for 2.6 billion euros already awarded for over 94%, but above all because they are very important projects for the relaunch of territories and communities. They belong to the Metropolitan Cities, which in fact participated in the meeting, and include over 700 interventions, from the restoration of the Corviale in Rome to that of the Vele di Scampia in Naples.

“The reason for the government’s definancing proposal is not understood – continues Decaro – and even today there has been no explanation from the minister. We are talking about crucial works for our cities, interventions for the suburbs that will be able to restore difficult social and economic situations: why should we put them at risk with an unjustified change in the source of funding? We also signaled to the minister the serious risk of arousing a climate of distrust of citizens towards the state, given that uncertainty is created where we mayors have made rigorous commitments with our communities”.

“Today – concluded the president of Anci – Minister Piantedosi only reiterated that the works will be carried out and that the government considers them an important objective. We appreciate the affirmation by a minister whom we respect and take note of, but unfortunately it remains a generic commitment which does not reassure us, also because our proposal to examine case by case which works are possibly at risk of rejection by the of the European Commission”.

