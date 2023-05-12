Home » Ecuador ends the covid-19 emergency that leaves more than 67,000 dead
News

Ecuador ends the covid-19 emergency that leaves more than 67,000 dead

by admin
Ecuador ends the covid-19 emergency that leaves more than 67,000 dead

The government, which presides over the COE, reported on Thursday that in the nation, with some 18.3 million inhabitants, there are almost 1.7 million cases and 67,527 deaths.

So far in 2023, a low incidence of cases has been recorded. | Photo: Web

Ecuador announced on Thursday that it had terminated the national emergency by the covid-19 pandemic, which left more than 67,000 dead since its presence was declared in February 2020.

The National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) activated in the face of the pandemic said in a statement that it resolved “adopt» The WHO declaration last week to lift the maximum alert once the disease is controlled.

“It is with great hope that I declare that covid-19 is no longer a health emergency of international scope”, said then the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Geneva.

Ecuador ends the covid-19 emergency that leaves more than 67,000 dead
Ecuador reached 85 percent of vaccination against the disease with a complete scheme, which is equivalent to 14.2 million doses applied. | Photo: Web

Ecuador lowers its guard against Covid

The government, which presides over the COE, reported on Thursday that in the nation, with some 18.3 million inhabitantsthere are almost 1.7 million cases and 67,527 deaths.

The COE activated by the pandemic declared itself “closed” while continuing to recommend the use of mask in hospitals, agglomerations, public transport and closed places.

Ecuador was one of the first sources of the virus in Latin America.

Ecuador puts an end to the covid 19 emergency that leaves more than 67,000 dead laverdaddemonagas.com 56741077 403 e1683854816467
On May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the Public Health emergency. | Photo: Web

The emergency spilled over into the port of Guayaquil (southwest), where the deceased who accumulated in homes, streets and hospital rooms for lack of capacity in their morgues.

With information from ByN

Also read: The US agrees with Mexico to expel a thousand Venezuelan migrants

See also  Guaranteeing continuous supply of medicines for the public, no price increases, and Beijing working together to unblock the "obstruction" of drug circulation - Teller Report

You may also like

They will investigate the former president of Acore...

ESC: Insider tip Austria is in the final

The MAPP/OEA supports peace processes in neighborhoods of...

Parliamentarians want a memorial for Jehovah’s Witnesses

CNE has 7 months without publishing the status...

They deny the origin of threatening pamphlets in...

Habeck’s heating law: FDP threatens boycott

IMF or not, Pakistan will not default: Ishaq...

Working mothers in Colombia: the eternal inequality –...

Condolence letter from the Chongqing Municipal Committee of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy