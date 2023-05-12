Ecuador ends the covid-19 emergency that leaves more than 67,000 dead

The government, which presides over the COE, reported on Thursday that in the nation, with some 18.3 million inhabitants, there are almost 1.7 million cases and 67,527 deaths.

Ecuador announced on Thursday that it had terminated the national emergency by the covid-19 pandemic, which left more than 67,000 dead since its presence was declared in February 2020.

The National Emergency Operations Committee (COE) activated in the face of the pandemic said in a statement that it resolved “adopt» The WHO declaration last week to lift the maximum alert once the disease is controlled.

“It is with great hope that I declare that covid-19 is no longer a health emergency of international scope”, said then the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Geneva.

Ecuador reached 85 percent of vaccination against the disease with a complete scheme, which is equivalent to 14.2 million doses applied. | Photo: Web

Ecuador lowers its guard against Covid

The COE activated by the pandemic declared itself “closed” while continuing to recommend the use of mask in hospitals, agglomerations, public transport and closed places.

Ecuador was one of the first sources of the virus in Latin America.

On May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the end of the Public Health emergency. | Photo: Web

The emergency spilled over into the port of Guayaquil (southwest), where the deceased who accumulated in homes, streets and hospital rooms for lack of capacity in their morgues.

With information from ByN

