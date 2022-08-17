The Supreme Court of South Carolina temporarily blocks the entry into force of the abortion ban in the state after the sixth week.

Activists cheer the decision as state authorities say they are disappointed but note that the decision is only “a temporary injunction”.

“The court has not in fact ruled on the constitutionality” of the law, says the attorney general of South Carolina Alan Wilson. In deciding, the Supreme Court “recognized the full authority of the legislature to decide public policy within the limits imposed by the American and South Carolina constitution”.