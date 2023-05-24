South Carolina Senate votes in favor of abortion ban

The Senate, controlled by the Grand Old Party, approved in South Carolina the ban on abortions in the sixth week of pregnancy. South Carolina remained nearly the only southern state where women could terminate their pregnancies. Now the provision will be sent to Governor Henry McMaster, a Republican, who has already said he is ready to sign it. Legal challenges are expected after the state supreme court struck down a previous similar ban on abortion in January, ruling that Palmetto State’s constitution guarantees the right to terminate a pregnancy.