School, Confindustria Vicenza bets on “immersive” lessons

Bringing students closer to the world of work, transmitting the most requested new skills and making the reality of business known. With these objectives in mind, the partnership between Confindustria Vicenza, one of the first national territorial associations of the Confindustria system with around 1,600 associated companies which together employ over 89,000 people, and Aura Immersive, spin off of the technological accelerator Aura Group, a leader in the accompany medium and large companies, both Italian and international, on digital innovation paths.

The Confindustria Vicenza channel includes sixty transversal lessons, suitable for any type of upper secondary school, which address topics such as the basics of digital marketing, robotics, cybersecurity, the use of artificial intelligence and corporate sustainability. Some of the most authoritative experts in the various sectors will deal with innovative methods of presentation in virtual reality and immersive content that will project students towards the world of work. «Experts in digitization, cybersecurity and sustainability – declares the president of Confindustria Vicenza Laura Dalla Vecchia – are figures who represent not only the future, but already the present of companies, in Italy and in the world. Training in an innovative and engaging way, thanks to the contribution of professionals who work every day in these fields, means offering students, in synergy with teachers, a truly great educational value”.

The partnership with Confindustria Vicenza, according to the chief innovation officer of Aura Group, Denis Tredese, «represents an important step for the growth of the Aura Immersive platform. With Aura Immersive we want to digitize knowledge and make it accessible to school students in an attractive and simple way and offer schools an integrated vision that incorporates hardware, software and content, is easy to manage and usable at all levels”. The project is carried out in collaboration with Pico, a world leader in research and innovation in the immersive world and in the production of viewers and Custom, an Italian company that is an international leader in automation in the retail sector that integrates know-how and design skills based on hardware, software and pre- and post-sales service solutions. Custom will provide the project with an articulated range of solutions such as self-service kiosks for the automation of services to the public in the Retail sector, interactive totems, dedicated software and lockers.

In addition to the 60 lessons created by Confindustria Vicenza, the Aura Immersive platform will also contain the thematic channel EduVerso4School with the aim of combating bullying in schools, raising awareness on road safety, promoting sports, stimulating correct lifestyles and responsible behavior against addictions and youth discomfort, such as eating disorders and thanks to the new technology of immersive reality. This is the first free thematic channel for schools on social issues promoted by Aura Immersive and Moige.