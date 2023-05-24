«Dignity restored to patients and professionals»

This morning, in the presence of the President of the Lazio Region, Francesco Rocca, the new hi-tech operating block of the San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital was inaugurated inside the Lancisi Pavilion. The structure is spread over 1500 square meters which house 5 operating theaters and a multifunctional hybrid room, equipped with the most modern technologies in the healthcare sector, capable of assisting highly complex cases.

Each of the five operating theaters has an area of ​​about 50 square meters, a PACU room (Post Acute Care Unit) organized to accommodate five beds equipped for intensive care.

The innovative hybrid room, on the other hand, has an area of ​​70 square meters, the pinnacle of excellence of the entire operating block, and simultaneously assumes the function of diagnostic room (radiological, hemodynamic and interventional) and surgical room proper, thus allowing treat patients who, while being able to take advantage of minimally invasive surgery procedures, need the guarantee of timely intervention with any traditional procedure. The new operating block, connected through a gallery to the plate – which houses the Emergency Department – represents a fundamental and necessary resource within the Company, a second-level DEA and hub for strokes and heart attacks, which has to deal with patients on a daily basis high complexity. The project for the new operating block saw a total investment of 13.5 million.

“San Camillo-Forlanini is an important structure – underlines Francesco Rocca, President of the Lazio Region – which experiences enormous pressure and, therefore, must have quality services: with these tools and comfortable environments we are able to restore dignity to patients and to professionals who, too often, work in compressed situations. Where there is neglect or under-retention, staff motivation also suffers. Today we have inaugurated an excellent and also comfortable reality in terms of size, to make the teams work in the best way and thus provide rapid answers to citizens. San Camillo deserves all our attention, but the Region is working to ensure that points of health excellence are also found in the provinces, without being forced to reach the capital”.

“Equipping a public hospital like San Camillo with a new high-tech operating block with high quality standards means allowing professionals to guarantee even very innovative procedures, interventions and surgical treatments which, combined with the experience and courage of care, can allow all users the best possible treatment”, declares Narciso Mostarda, General Manager of the San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital. “Public capital and public investments, when aimed at creating such high-performing areas, are harbingers of new and great opportunities aimed at improving the health service”, concludes Mostarda.