Light Courgette Parmigiana: A Low-Calorie Twist on a Classic Dish

Parmesan, the mere mention of its name is enough to make your mouth water. This rich and flavorful ingredient is a staple in our cuisine, but it is also notorious for its high calorie content. However, fear not, for there is a light and delicious alternative – the light courgette parmigiana.

The preparation and ingredients of parmigiana can vary depending on the region. Some claim it is a typical Neapolitan dish, while others argue it originates from Sicily or Emilia. Regardless of its origins, one thing remains consistent – layers of eggplant topped with tomato and mozzarella.

The roots of this recipe can be traced back to a collection by chef Ippolito Cavalcanti in 1839. In his “Cucina casarinola with the Neapolitan language,” he wrote: “And you will fry the aubergines and then you will arrange them in a pan layer by layer with the cheese, basil and stew broth or with tomato sauce and blankets you will stew them.”

However, we would like to introduce you to a variation of this tasty dish – the light courgette parmigiana.

In addition to the traditional aubergine parmigiana, there is courgette parmigiana, which is equally delicious and inviting. We have created a light version of this dish that is sure to win you over and please everyone’s taste buds. After all, cooking is all about experimentation, and it was only a matter of time before we tried a variation of this beloved recipe.

Courgettes are the perfect substitute for aubergines as they have a similar shape and consistency. And fear not, the taste is just as satisfying. Now, let’s delve into the recipe.

To prepare the light courgette parmigiana, you will need 1 kg of courgettes, 150 g of defatted cooked ham, and 500 g of skyrella cheese – a low-fat and low-calorie cheese made from skyr. Alternatively, you can use any light cheese of your choice.

Start by washing the courgettes, drying them, and trimming their ends. Then, using a mandolin, slice them into very thin slices. Grill the slices on a griddle, taking care not to burn them. Once grilled, it’s time to compose your parmigiana.

Butter a baking dish and create the first layer with the grilled courgette slices, ensuring they don’t overlap. Next, add a layer of cooked ham and finish it off with the skyrella cheese. Repeat these layers until you run out of ingredients. Bake the dish at 180 degrees for approximately 15 minutes.

Voila! Your light courgette parmigiana is ready to be enjoyed. This low-calorie twist on a classic dish is sure to satisfy your cravings without compromising on taste. It’s time to indulge guilt-free!

So, why not give this recipe a try? Embark on a culinary adventure and savor the deliciousness of the light courgette parmigiana. Your taste buds will thank you, and your waistline will, too.

