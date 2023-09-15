Home » Rockstar Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V with Cosplay and Rewards in GTA Online
Rockstar Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V with Cosplay and Rewards in GTA Online

Rockstar Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V with Cosplay and Rewards in GTA Online

Where are my Lamarlu extensions, rock star?

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cnRockstar is currently celebrating the 10th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V. It’s been 10 years since its most successful game, one of the best-selling games of all time, a revolution in open world, immersion and more. How did Rockstar choose to celebrate this anniversary, you ask? And of course, there’s a range of clothing available in GTA Online! Cosplay in costumes inspired by Michael, Franklin and Trevor and earn rewards in classic missions.https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1702338953934971340It’s not exactly the kind of celebration that will make you scream, but few of us should expect more, really. Rockstar is developing Grand Theft Auto VI as we speak, but it would still be nice to see an older game get some love, because aside from the odd heist here and there, Grand Theft Auto V feels like an experience from 10 years ago Same. Well, except now you can get blasted by lasers from across the map. Source: Gamereactor.cn

