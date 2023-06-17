The Callisto Protocol’s Story Expansion Coming in July – Sina Hong Kong

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

Strike Distance announced that The Callisto Protocol would be getting a season pass some time before the game’s release, so studio head and game director Glen Schofield had time to clarify a few things. This includes saying they haven’t even started working on the promised story expansion. I think it’s safe to say that the developers at least have some ideas.

That’s because the studio has confirmed that The Callisto Protocol’s story expansion, Final Transmission, will launch on PlayStation 4/5 on July 27, with PC and Xbox two days later. We’re not told anything else, but the trailer seems to have Jacob surviving the base game’s ending and meeting at least one new enemy.

https://twitter.com/CallistoTheGame/status/1669804170734362625

Would you go back to the game and pay for the expansion?

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here