Ubisoft’s Shooter XDefiant Faces Possible Delay in Launch Due to Certification Process Roadblocks

Ubisoft’s Highly Anticipated Shooter XDefiant Faces Possible Delay as Certification Process Hits Roadblocks

In an announcement made at the Summer Games Festival, Ubisoft unveiled their latest shooter game, XDefiant, which was scheduled to launch this summer. However, as September draws closer, it seems that the game’s release date could be in jeopardy. Executive producer Mark Rubin shared an update, revealing that the certification process has encountered some obstacles.

Rubin explained that the studio’s initial attempt at the certification process did not go smoothly. “We started the process at the end of July and by mid-August we had the first results, which was a failing grade,” Rubin wrote. It became evident that there was more compliance-related work required than initially anticipated. If the game had passed the certification, it would have been possible to release it by the end of August. However, with the failure, the team had to spend an additional 3-4 weeks addressing the compliance issues and preparing for another submission.

While there is still a chance for a mid-to-late September release, Rubin cautioned fans to prepare for a slight delay. “We hope to submit to the first party in less than 2 weeks,” Rubin stated. “If it comes through cleanly, then we might look at mid- to late-September for a release.” However, there is also a possibility of a conditional pass, which would require a day one patch and final fixes to ensure compliance. If such a scenario arises, the game’s release date would be pushed back to early/mid-October.

Despite the setback, Rubin expressed confidence in the game’s quality and assured fans that this delay is relatively minor compared to recent delays in the gaming industry. XDefiant has generated significant anticipation among gamers, and it remains to be seen how this delay will affect their excitement.

Are you eagerly awaiting the release of XDefiant? Stay tuned for further updates on the game’s progress and potential release date.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

