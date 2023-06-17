Greens want improvements to the EU asylum decision – DW – 17.06.2023

The Greens are pushing for improvements to the EU asylum decision, which has been hotly contested within the party. In principle, families with children should not be involved in the planned EU border procedures, according to the decision made after a controversial and emotional debate at the small party conference in Bad Vilbel. Before a final decision on the future EU asylum policy is made, the Greens want to reassess the further results of the negotiations and make their approval or rejection dependent on this.

Green youth could not prevail

The federal executive board thus prevailed with the leading proposal it had submitted. However, this was tightened considerably during the deliberations at the Greens’ state council. “In the further proceedings in the trilogue between the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission, we are therefore – in the knowledge of the difficult negotiating situation in Europe – committed to improvements,” the text says. A more extensive application by the Green Youth, which would have made final German approval dependent on “substantial improvements” for those affected, did not find a majority.

The Hessian Greens chairman Tarek Al-Wazir and the federal chairman Ricarda Lang Bild: Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance

Federal Foreign Minister had previously Annalena Baerbock defended the German government’s approval of the European Union’s asylum compromise. She also tore up the decision, said the Green politician at the delegates’ meeting. “My scale was 49 to 51,” Baerbock said, considering what a rejection would have meant. Then, according to her, there would have been no distribution mechanism for refugees among the EU countries.

Baerbock: Wanted to prevent national responses in the EU

Instead, part of the compromise now agreed is that in the future 30,000 instead of the current 3,000 refugees would be distributed via this mechanism. “And for me that was the point where I say we have a small improvement compared to the status quo.” In addition, there was a danger that Europe would fall into national responses to flight and migration.

A week ago, after consultations with the leaders of the party and parliamentary group, the Greens politician agreed that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser would support the federal government’s asylum compromise in the EU Council of Ministers.

Co-Chairman Omid Nouripour (centre) also defended the EU asylum compromise Bild: Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance

Also the Green leader Omid Nouripour defended Germany’s approval of the plans for asylum procedures at the EU’s external borders against criticism from within its own ranks. He said that the current situation in the states on the external borders is without humanity and without order. That has to change. The co-chair referred to his own past as a refugee from Iran and appealed to the delegates: “Let’s argue today and then we’ll go out together, linked arms, and fight for what’s right!”

Habeck: Greens also have to work for majorities

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck called on the Greens to stay the course. “There is pressure on us from all sides,” said the Green Vice Chancellor. However, the Greens should not allow themselves to be pressured into “struggling back with the means of others”. His conclusion: “Everything is focused on Alliance 90/The Greens.” That doesn’t come as a surprise. “We know that when you govern, the wind always comes from the front.”

Economics Minister Robert Habeck encouraged the delegates Bild: Boris Roessler/dpa/picture alliance

But the Greens also have a lot to show for themselves, said Habeck. “Never before has so much been done to protect the climate as in the last fifteen months.” A lot has been done for renewable energies, a more climate-friendly trade policy and now there is also an animal husbandry label. “So many changes, they raise questions, criticism and sometimes protest.” Habeck admitted: “Changes are applauded at party conferences, but they are often unreasonable.” In their politics, from heating to asylum, the Greens must always include the fact that in a democracy they have to work for majorities.

nob/hf (dpa, rtr, afp)