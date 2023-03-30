Home News Koblenz – Pistorius replaces the head of the Bundeswehr Procurement Office
News

Koblenz – Pistorius replaces the head of the Bundeswehr Procurement Office

by admin
Koblenz – Pistorius replaces the head of the Bundeswehr Procurement Office

Boris Pistorius (SPD), Federal Minister of Defense (picture alliance / dpa / Kay Nietfeld)

After a meeting of the Bundestag budget committee, the SPD politician said that he had relieved the previous President, Korb, of her duties. Vice President Lehnigk-Emden will be her successor. He is confident that the change in personnel will give new impetus. It is necessary to turn every accelerator screw that can be found. The aim is to become faster and more effective.

Mammoth authority in need of reform

The Koblenz authority with the full name “Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Federal Armed Forces” has 10,000 employees and reports to the Ministry of Defence. The main task is to equip the Bundeswehr with powerful and safe equipment. It has been considered in need of reform for years. Critics see her as the epitome of inefficiency, clumsiness and bureaucracy in the troupe.

In mid-March, Pistorius appointed a new inspector general of the Bundeswehr. Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer replaced Ebehard Zorn as the highest-ranking soldier.

Additional information

In our news blog on the war in Ukraine and its effects you will find an overview of the latest developments.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on March 30, 2023.

See also  The only doctor in Arta is retired: 1,400 without assistance

You may also like

Dittenheim | High damage after accident

“One year after the emergency regime”: Fátima Ortiz

They investigate the rape of an elderly woman...

A maximum of 2000 euros per household: Help...

Nine out of 10 citizens support the emergency...

Tax discount on dividends

Ukraine: How an influencer became a sniper

Government says that it respects the Court’s decision,...

when life starts again

call of attention against indifference – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy