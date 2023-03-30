Boris Pistorius (SPD), Federal Minister of Defense (picture alliance / dpa / Kay Nietfeld)

After a meeting of the Bundestag budget committee, the SPD politician said that he had relieved the previous President, Korb, of her duties. Vice President Lehnigk-Emden will be her successor. He is confident that the change in personnel will give new impetus. It is necessary to turn every accelerator screw that can be found. The aim is to become faster and more effective.

Mammoth authority in need of reform

The Koblenz authority with the full name “Federal Office for Equipment, Information Technology and Use of the Federal Armed Forces” has 10,000 employees and reports to the Ministry of Defence. The main task is to equip the Bundeswehr with powerful and safe equipment. It has been considered in need of reform for years. Critics see her as the epitome of inefficiency, clumsiness and bureaucracy in the troupe.

In mid-March, Pistorius appointed a new inspector general of the Bundeswehr. Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer replaced Ebehard Zorn as the highest-ranking soldier.

