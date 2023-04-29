Home » South Korea, no sex, no marriage, no children, no love: women’s protest in the name of rights
South Korea, no sex, no marriage, no children, no love: women’s protest in the name of rights

South Korea, no sex, no marriage, no children, no love: women’s protest in the name of rights

PARAMANKENI – One would instinctively think of Lysistrata, Aristophanes’ comedy on the sex strike of the Athenians to convince men not to wage war anymore. But the situation of relations between males and females in South Korea, while having similar appearances, it is much more concerning. And there is no happy ending. Indeed, it can be argued that it is precisely by exploiting the growing antagonism between young South Korean males and females that the current president Yoon Suk-yeol managed to get elected, promising, in the name of patriarchy and misogyny, to put a stop to the achievements of feminism.
