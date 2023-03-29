9
(LaPresse) Joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea continue. The two countries carried out large-scale combined landing tests in the South Korean city of Pohang. About 30 naval vessels, 70 aircraft and 50 armored vehicles took part in the exercise. It was since 2018 that no training operations of this type were held in the Asian country. (LaPresse)
March 29, 2023 – Updated March 29, 2023, 08:23 am
© breaking latest news
See also Afghanistan, tomorrow the virtual G7: London, Paris and Berlin ask for the postponement of the withdrawal beyond the deadline of 31 August