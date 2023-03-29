Home World South Korea-USA, combined landing test in Pohang – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea continue. The two countries carried out large-scale combined landing tests in the South Korean city of Pohang. About 30 naval vessels, 70 aircraft and 50 armored vehicles took part in the exercise. It was since 2018 that no training operations of this type were held in the Asian country. (LaPresse)

March 29, 2023 – Updated March 29, 2023, 08:23 am

