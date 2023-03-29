Only two races have passed since the start of Formula 1 World Championship and the team Ferrari understood that there is something wrong: the Sf-23 making available to Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz that’s no good. Proving that the car was a flop are the two performances in Bahrain e in Saudi Arabia and the resignation of the vehicle manager David Sanchez immediately after the race Sakhir. Furthermore, what happened with the mono-pylon rear wing in Bahrain testifies that in Ferrari something went wrong, and that it will be very complex to try to rectify this situation.

In order to reduce the already very important gap with the Red Bullthe decision of the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur would be to start working on a new car, to put on the track at the current World Championship. A new version of the SF-23. He will take care of it Enrico Cardile, head of the Chassis Area: together with the new head of vehicle and developments Diego Tondi and two former engineers Red Bulla time schedule of interventions will be created for the new SF-23 Evo.

Since it’s a complex job, it won’t be possible to see the red single-seater as early as next week or even at GP d’Azerbaigian. Hopefully see her on track at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in program a Imola from 19 to 21 May. The “real” season for the little horse will therefore begin in late spring, after five grand prix races have been contested and with a probable gap of points in the standings, both in the world championship pilots that in that buildersagainst Red Bull, Mercedes e Aston Martin.