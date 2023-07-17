South Korea’s Imports of Fish and Shellfish from Japan Decline due to Concerns over Nuclear Contaminated Water Discharge

South Korea’s Imports of Fish and Shellfish from Japan Decline for Three Consecutive Months

Chinanews.com, July 17 (Xinhua) – South Korea’s imports of fish and shellfish from Japan have seen a significant decline for the third consecutive month. Concerns about nuclear-contaminated water being discharged into the sea by Japan have raised fears of radiation pollution in imported seafood. This trend is expected to continue as South Korea remains vigilant about the safety of its seafood imports.

According to Yonhap News Agency, South Korea’s imports of Japanese fish and shellfish decreased by over 30% in June. The Korea Customs Service reported that the country imported 1,910 tons of Japanese fish and shellfish, marking a 34.7% decrease compared to the same period last year. The import value also dropped by 21.7% to US$10.156 million.

Japan has experienced a continuous double-digit decline in fish and shellfish imports since April, along with a decline in import value. This category includes live fish, refrigerated and frozen fish, crustaceans, and molluscs.

Following the Fukushima nuclear accident in 2011, the South Korean government implemented a ban on the import of aquatic products from the eight counties surrounding Fukushima and other affected areas. This ban has remained in place to ensure consumer safety.

Both Japanese and South Korean fishery groups have been vocal opponents of Japan’s plan to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the sea. Recently, the Federation of Korean Fisheries Operators and other fishery groups held a protest rally at Wando Port, condemning Japan’s actions. They argue that it will severely damage the livelihoods of Korean fishermen and threaten the health and safety of the public.

As the dispute continues, South Korea remains cautious about accepting seafood imports from Japan. The decline in imports reflects the growing concerns of South Korean consumers regarding the safety of their seafood.

