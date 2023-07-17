Embracing a Green and Low-Carbon Lifestyle: Inspiring Examples from National Energy Conservation Publicity Week

Green and Low-Carbon Life: A Beautiful Experience During National Energy Conservation Publicity Week

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 16th – The 33rd National Energy Conservation Publicity Week showcased the growing popularity of a simple, moderate, green, low-carbon, civilized, and healthy lifestyle across various communities and households in Shanxi, Shanghai, Guangdong, Hebei, and other provinces.

In Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, Zhang Yan, a community party secretary, exemplifies an energy-saving and low-carbon lifestyle. Zhang Yan, carrying a reusable takeaway bag, visited the neighborhood committee to attend to community matters. At home, Zhang Yan practices water conservation by using washing water for plants and flushing the toilet. She also turns off electrical appliances to reduce standby energy consumption. Zhang Yan’s dedication to a sustainable lifestyle has even influenced her daughter, who suggests riding bicycles as a low-carbon form of transportation for family outings.

As a community worker, Zhang Yan actively participates in environmental protection volunteer activities, encouraging others to start with small actions in their daily lives. She emphasizes that creating a green family is not enough; society as a whole must adopt a green and low-carbon concept for a better life.

In the second residential area of Yihao Oujing, Nanhui New Town, Pudong New District, Shanghai, waste sorting volunteer Yu Dexiang educates residents on proper waste separation. Yu Dexiang explains the benefits of waste sorting, such as generating electricity from dry garbage, producing nutrient soil and solution from wet garbage, and recycling recyclable waste. Yu Dexiang believes that small actions in daily life can have a significant impact on the environment and are meaningful for the carbon cycle.

In Fuxing New Village, North District Community, Xiaolan Town, Zhongshan City, Guangdong Province, a smart waste sorting device has caught the attention of reporters. This device can handle various types of recyclables and hazardous waste, providing instant cashback incentives for residents who properly categorize their waste. The community also encourages the installation of distributed photovoltaic power generation systems, sets up “clothes bank” recycling bins, and conducts organic planting courses to promote renewable energy and waste reduction.

Song Yanli’s family, residing in Binhe Community, Jize County, Handan, Hebei Province, was awarded the title of “Most Beautiful Green Family” in Hebei Province in 2022. Their sustainable practices include utilizing old items for alternative purposes. They transform potato chip boxes into pen holders, use large Coke bottles for growing plants, and turn used laundry detergent bottles into flower pots. Water-saving faucets, energy-saving lamps, and the habit of turning off lights when not in use are prevalent in Song Yanli’s home, with the family also recycling water from washing rice for plants. The children in the household have also imbibed the values of saving and environmental protection by repurposing mineral water bottles as vases and utilizing both sides of their homework books.

The experiences of these families and communities highlight the growing embrace of green and low-carbon lifestyles. Through daily habits and initiatives, individuals are making a positive impact on the environment, leading to a more beautiful and sustainable future for all.

