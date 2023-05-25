9
Summary:On May 22, the South Korean official organized a delegation to visit Fukushima, but did not collect nuclear sewage samples; instead, they held 5 lectures for 5 consecutive days, emphasizing the safety of Fukushima water.
On May 22, the South Korean official organized a delegation to visit Fukushima, but did not collect nuclear sewage samples; instead, they held 5 lectures for 5 consecutive days, emphasizing the safety of Fukushima water.
Download the Jinyun client to follow more exciting
news“>
recommended news
See also Ukraine, Putin turns history upside down: "Westerners are like Hitler". And he accuses: "They want to erase Russian culture"