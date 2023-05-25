Home » Return to Touch ID? Samsung introduces new display technology | News
Samsung is presenting its latest display trends as part of the SID Display Week at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California. At the three-day event from May 23rd to 25th, in addition to a rollable display, there will also be an OLED display panel with integrated fingerprint and health sensors out in the open. Rumors have been floating around for a long time that Apple is working on a way to integrate a fingerprint sensor into the display so that it can once again offer an iPhone with Touch ID – without a separate button (see and ). Samsung may have found a solution to this problem with this new product.

The technology
In contrast to the approach that has been followed up to now, the sensors are no longer installed as a separate module under the display. Instead, Samsung has integrated the light-sensitive organic photodiode (OPD) directly into the display structure. As a result, there is no longer a limited area within which the fingers must be located for the measurement. The entire screen is therefore available to the user. In addition to the possibility of identifying the fingerprint, it is also possible to determine blood pressure and heart rate. According to its own statements, Samsung was the first to succeed in combining these functionalities in this technology.

How does blood pressure measurement work?
When the finger is placed, the variations in the light can be determined that arise when the OLED light reflects to different degrees due to the contraction or expansion of the blood vessels. When the light falls back on the integrated OPD, it measures the changes and converts them into data. This allows for more accurate blood pressure information than existing wearable devices, Samsung said. In particular, this is the case if the user lays one finger of each hand on the display. The blood pressure in both arms can be measured, resulting in very precise blood pressure values ​​(see Fig ).

Image: Samsung

See also  Inflation in El Salvador drops to 5.4% in April

outlook
However, other reports assume that Apple is working on integrating Face ID into the display in order to free itself from the notch (see and ). However, this technology is not expected to be available before 2025. For the sake of comfort and increased Security, which Face ID offers over Touch ID, this is now a more likely solution. Apple claims that Face ID is up to 20 times more secure than the previous solution (see ). Still, it could bring Touch ID back to the iPhone — and if Cupertino decides against it, there are other interesting ones as well application areas.

