Return to Touch ID? Samsung introduces new display technology | News

The technology

In contrast to the approach that has been followed up to now, the sensors are no longer installed as a separate module under the display. Instead, Samsung has integrated the light-sensitive organic photodiode (OPD) directly into the display structure. As a result, there is no longer a limited area within which the fingers must be located for the measurement. The entire screen is therefore available to the user. In addition to the possibility of identifying the fingerprint, it is also possible to determine blood pressure and heart rate. According to its own statements, Samsung was the first to succeed in combining these functionalities in this technology.

How does blood pressure measurement work?

When the finger is placed, the variations in the light can be determined that arise when the OLED light reflects to different degrees due to the contraction or expansion of the blood vessels. When the light falls back on the integrated OPD, it measures the changes and converts them into data. This allows for more accurate blood pressure information than existing wearable devices, Samsung said. In particular, this is the case if the user lays one finger of each hand on the display. The blood pressure in both arms can be measured, resulting in very precise blood pressure values ​​(see Fig ).

Image: Samsung

outlook

However, other reports assume that Apple is working on integrating Face ID into the display in order to free itself from the notch (see and ). However, this technology is not expected to be available before 2025. For the sake of comfort and increased Security, which Face ID offers over Touch ID, this is now a more likely solution. Apple claims that Face ID is up to 20 times more secure than the previous solution (see ). Still, it could bring Touch ID back to the iPhone — and if Cupertino decides against it, there are other interesting ones as well application areas.