South Sudan: walking in the truth

Seriously injured in the legs, he got back on his feet and is now walking alongside the people of South Sudan. Interview with the bishop of Rumbek Christian Carlassare, who will also be present at the PIME Center in Milan on 17 September on the occasion of the 92nd Missionary Congress

Bishop of Rumbek since 25 March 2022, Christian Carlassare, a 45-year-old from Vicenza, had to go through the trauma of an attack that seriously injured his legs on the night of 25 April 2021, before finally being able to return to his diocese. He experienced in his flesh the hatred and violence that many people in South Sudan have experienced for decades and continue to experience. Today, after a tiring year, full of challenges, but also of new projects and perspectives, the bishop wants above all to look forward, trying to promote peace and reconciliation, to build a future of hope for all.

«I am calm and happy – he tells us from Rumbek -. There is a long way to go and it is not always possible to respond to all needs and requirements. But there is also a lot of beauty that emerges from people and especially from young people. We move forward with simplicity, humility and joy to guarantee a presence and service that must contribute to bringing unity and reconciliation. Forgiveness is beautiful and right, but it also requires us to take a journey together, the first step of which is that of truth to create a space for true conversion.”

How is the situation in South Sudan today?

«It’s very complex. The government is quite strong thanks to the peace agreement and the opposition is quite divided. Some territories are more peaceful, in others there are a lot of tensions. The Upper Nile, for example, brings with it many contradictions and unresolved problems, therefore there is a fear of the explosion of new conflicts. The economic situation is very critical and poverty is becoming greater and greater. The devastating floods have reduced many people to poverty due to the loss of livestock and the inability to cultivate crops. Some groups have moved with their herds, creating instability especially in Equatoria. The government has begun to form the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Trauma Healing: the question is whether the population is ready to talk about the wounds and injustices suffered without resurfacing negative and counterproductive feelings. At the same time, many wonder whether the country is really ready for a democratic exercise such as the 2024 elections could be.”

Today South Sudan is also welcoming many people fleeing war-torn Sudan…

«More than 100 thousand have already arrived in South Sudan, especially in the Upper Nile region. The situation is very difficult because they have lost everything and here they find nothing. The UN has already taken action and the Church is also trying to be present, especially through Caritas. Some refugees were moved to the capital Juba and improvised reception camps were formed in addition to those that were already there. In Malakal, however, due to overcrowding, clashes occurred with some deaths. I believe that many will try to leave the camps to settle where they hope to rebuild their future. Which is not easy because they have lost everything and have to start over in a country marked by the economic crisis.”

It’s history repeating itself in reverse.

«In some ways yes. Sudan was seen as a stable country, where many South Sudanese affected by the civil war had sought refuge. But then the conflict breaks out in Sudan and now the South Sudanese find themselves in great danger. They can only go back, but the country has little to offer, other than the certainty of being home, but a house destroyed and to be rebuilt, with resources that have often been dispersed.”

After the attack, what was it like for you to return to Rumbek?

«I had to take on the suffering and wounds of this diocese together with many priests, religious and lay people who are engaged in evangelization and human promotion. We followed the example of Monsignor Cesare Mazzolari, who died in 2011, who since the 1990s has been committed to reviving this diocese which was particularly affected during the war of liberation in South Sudan.”

What are the most difficult challenges?

«Wounds often bring division instead of solidarity and communion. This is the greatest challenge, that of unity. But also the most beautiful because we can truly be children of a merciful Father who never abandons us. The diocese of Rumbek is active in many fields. There is a particular focus on young people suffering from the trauma of a country that has little to offer in terms of opportunities. Furthermore, we carry out the ministry of justice and peace, through many committees present in the area; the diocesan radio committed to informing and raising awareness among the people; women’s promotion activities; but also schools and Caritas… I find myself overwhelmed every day by so many questions and needs that I can – or we can – only partially answer, but always trying to guarantee attention and participation in people’s efforts.”

Did Pope Francis’ visit give you comfort and courage?

«First of all, it was a courageous choice. He clearly showed how much his concern is aimed at the suburbs and all situations of marginality and poverty. For the people, his presence was a source of hope and a reminder to commit to a peace that does not come from the palaces of power, but from below, from the will of the population, even if wounded, oppressed and often reduced to poverty. It was also a call to say “no” to divisions, violence and corruption to create a peaceful, supportive and more humane society. For the Church, it was a very strong warning to bishops, priests and religious to stand by the victims, heal their wounds and work for peace.”

What’s left?

«A very vivid memory. We often continue to recall those days and his words. Some pointed out to me that when he left there was a light rain which was interpreted as a blessing. But since that day we have had no further rain: is this a parable of the situation in the country? Now as a Church we would like to discuss and plan initiatives in continuity with Francis’ visit.”

Together with about eighty young people he made a pilgrimage from Rumbek to Juba to meet the Pope. What did it mean?

«The journey is often an experience of spirituality and communion between those who begin a journey together. We think of the great pilgrimages as well as the marches for civil rights. The Pope himself presented himself in South Sudan as a pilgrim of peace. So we didn’t want to leave him alone. We set out, pilgrims in prayer, young people of different ethnic backgrounds, ready to walk together and meet the communities along the way, bearing witness to a possible peace. We have seen the friendship and communion between young people grow little by little. At the same time, we met many people in the various parishes where we stopped during the nine days of march. Many accompanied us for some stretches. Upon arrival in Juba, a large crowd welcomed us and marched with us through the streets of the city. And so we realized that we had not walked only for ourselves, to get to Juba, to meet the Pope, but that we had done it for the entire nation, and many, in their hearts, had walked together with us with prayer and the communion of intentions and the desire for peace and reconciliation for this country”.

Does this walking have a particular symbolic value for you who used to walk long distances to reach missions and was seriously injured in his legs?

«My first mission in this country was characterized by “itinerant” to visit the many chapels of a parish with a vast territory. Mission as a humble encounter with people. A poor mission, but one that discovers the richness present in every person. The pilgrimage proposed the same dynamic of evangelization. And we would like to repeat it every year with a group of young people as a way to reach those who are considered the most distant: people who are not considered and left aside as unattainable. I am thinking, for example, of those who live in the most isolated rural areas or of semi-nomadic herdsmen who follow their livestock. But also tired, injured people who can no longer walk. After the attack that injured my legs, I got back on my feet, thank God. This country too can get back on its feet and set out again along the path of forgiveness and peace, leaving the past of violence and injustice behind it.”

How important is it to walk in everyday life with the young people of your diocese? What are the challenges and hopes for them?

«It is important that young people can have the vision of a goal to reach and commit themselves first and foremost to study: school today is no longer an impossible dream and represents a promise of liberation for many young people who no longer accept living without opportunities, of being manipulated by the powerful or crushed by an oppressive culture or, as in the case of many girls, being forced into marriage when they are too young to resist and plan a different future. Another level of commitment is that in society, which requires free, well-trained people ready to put their qualities and abilities to use. At the moment there is a lot of talk about peace, but there is no education about peace. Young people are pushed into competition which creates dissatisfaction because they are not able to achieve what they aspire to. Many are disturbed by the trauma of poverty and violence and have no tools to free themselves from it. Others suffer from behavioral disorders if not actual mental illnesses. Still others allow themselves to be tempted by alcohol and drugs. Suicides are on the rise. Walking together then means letting yourself be conquered by the hope that the goal still exists and that it is worth putting all your effort into getting there.”

