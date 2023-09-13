Inter, Marotta: ‘Frattesi’s will facilitated his arrival’. VIDEO

The Nerazzurri CEO addressed various topics on the sidelines of the ‘Gentlemen Award’, starting with the performance of Frattesi, a great protagonist in the national team: “We are happy that he is with us, his desire to wear Nerazzurri was decisive”. On the stadium ownership: “Today was an important day, we hope we can have our home soon.” Closing on Pogba: “Serious professional, I hope his story serves as a warning to other footballers”

From waiting for the derby against Milan as the operations for it evolve ownership stadium. Then words of praise above Davide Frattesithe most important coup of the summer transfer market and a great protagonist in the national team, and a thought on the situation in which he is the protagonist Paul Pogba, tested positive in an anti-doping test. Many topics were covered by the CEO dell’Inter, Giuseppe Marottawho spoke to Sky Sport 24 on the sidelines of the ‘Gentlemen Award’.

The temperature is rising, there are only three days left until the derby with Milan: what do you expect?

“First of all, let it be a beautiful advert for the world of football and for Italy. The derby certainly always has a particular flavour, it’s a derby in which, beyond what is experienced on the pitch, the beautiful thing is the comparison which is experienced in a friendly manner by the fans. A comparison made of choreography, colours, which always leaves something that cannot be forgotten. I certainly hope that there is a flattering performance on our part, even if we are at the start of the championship for which is very difficult to make assessments and predictions”.

How much satisfaction is there in seeing Inter’s most important transfer coup last summer, Frattesi, play such a high-level match with the national team? Will there be ‘problems’ for Inzaghi?

“The satisfaction certainly comes from being Italian and from having seen a team deservedly win at San Siro. Then it is normal that the fact that there were four Inter players in the starting eleven underlines how Inter is following a different model compared to the recent past, creating a hard core of Italians which I believe is preparatory to achieving certain objectives. This is a team that we want to strengthen even more as a model and we are very happy. As for Inzaghi, he is proving over time that he is a good coach and certainly his experience, which began two and a half years ago, is giving excellent results and this suggests that the future can only be better.”

There will be a great public spectacle in the derby. Will it be the same for Inter in the future too, perhaps in a stadium they own? Is your goal to get there as quickly as possible?

“A stadium is mainly a container of emotions and a container of great passion and faith that is transmitted from the public to the players on the pitch. So it has a great sense of belonging, it is our home. So all the clubs want to have one. My colleague Antonello is working on this, today was an important day and the hope is that we can truly get to have this new home that can provide hospitality to our fans.”

Everyone wanted Frattesi, can you tell us some background on the negotiations that brought him to Inter? Was there a moment when he feared not closing the operation?

“When a player’s desire is explicit towards a club, I believe that the club itself is very advantaged. We were advantaged precisely because Frattesi expressed his desire to wear the Nerazzurri shirt. This facilitated the negotiation and negotiation with the Sassuolo, so we managed to get to the player with apparent ease. This is partly thanks to us – Ausilio, mine, Baccin and on the other hand Carnevali – but above all to the great desire on the part of Frattesi to come to the our glorious society”.

How do you feel when you hear the news about Paul Pogba?

“I have a relationship of great affection with Pogba. Let’s not forget that Juventus took him on a free transfer from Manchester United and after a few years sold him to the same club for 115 million, so it was something extraordinary. I can say that certainly he’s a serious guy and a serious professional. Then I wouldn’t want to go into it because it’s evident that it’s not my job. On my part there’s sadness, but more often than not there’s a bit of levity on the part of the players. I really hope that this situation serves as a warning to many other boys and the hope is that Pogba can resolve this temporary difficulty because I can guarantee that he is a very serious professional and would have no reason not to be.”

INTER

LAUTARO MARTINEZ (Argentina)

Argentina-Ecuador (2026 World Cup qualifiers): 77 minutes played; Bolivia-Argentina (2026 World Cup qualifiers): 5 minutes played

CALHANOGLU (Türkiye)

Türkiye-Armenia (Euro 2024 qualifiers): 90 minutes played; Japan-Türkiye (friendly): 45 minutes played

