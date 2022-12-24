Ilario Tancon / to the port

Seven years after the last time (Cortina 2016), the absolute Italian mountain running championship returns to the province.

The appointment with the tricolor (individual and for society) is for May 7 in Limana. It will be the first of the two appointments for the assignment of the “scudetti” (the second will take place in September in Casnigo, in the province of Bergamo) and will be of particular importance also because it will be an indicative test in view of the composition of the blue teams for the World Championships in Innsbruck (Austria) which will take place in June.

Competition theater will be Valmorel. The tricolor event will be proposed by Belluno Atletica Mgb, the association chaired by Elio Dal Magro who organized the Italian Allievi and Cadets championships in Limana in 2019 and which last spring set up the national Fidal competition called La Santissima.

«We have already been working for a few months on this event which sees us involved as Belluno Atletica in synergy with Atletica Dolomiti, with the municipal administration of Limana, which has always been close to our initiatives, and with various economic and associative realities in the area, as well as with the provincial and regional Fidal committees», says Elio Dal Magro. «The fulcrum of the Italian championship, which will see the Juniores, Promesse and Seniores categories competing, will be Valmorel, where the start and finish are fixed. The route will wind along a track of 4,800 meters which will have its highest point in Malga Pianezze, at just over a thousand meters above sea level. In the coming weeks we will evaluate and implement the variants for the launch round. After proposing the youth tricolors and La Santissima, we accepted this challenge of the absolute tricolors which for us represents a considerable commitment and at the same time a source of pride. The Bellunese has written important pages in the Italian history of mountain running and we want to relaunch a tradition that constitutes an asset for all national athletics».

In this sense, the commitment that awaits BellunoAtletica next spring will be double.

“The week before the Italian Championship, i.e. Sunday 30 April, we will propose the second edition of La Santissima, which will still be the national Fidal competition but will also be the first of the two rounds of the Veneto regional championship in the absolute and master sector” Dal explains. Thin. «The departure will be given from the center of Limana while the finish line is placed in Valpiana. Furthermore, a track will be created in Valpiana in which the Boys, Cadets and Students categories will compete in the first of the two rounds of the Veneto Championship».