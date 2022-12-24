Everyone had kept their fingers crossed that the mild temperatures they had predicted these days weren’t so hot. Instead the temperature on Colle del Nevegal has always been a few degrees above zero, too hot to operate in snow cannons.

“It’s really close,” he said Alessandro Molin, president of Nevegal2021 – with another two nights of work the artificial snow could have been produced to complete the beating of the Coca slope. The upper part of the Coca and Erte slopes is perfect, already beaten and milled by the groomers, but in the lower part there are no minimum conditions to prepare the slopes. We are also forced not to “spread” the piles of snow we produced last week because the snow distributed on the slope would melt much sooner, nullifying all our work».

«Let’s wait for the temperatures to go back below zero to finish the job and open the whole ski area, at this moment, therefore, only the Campo Scuola remains open».