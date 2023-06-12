Home » 60,000 free train tickets for young people – how to get there from 10 a.m. – News
News

60,000 free train tickets for young people – how to get there from 10 a.m. – News

by admin
60,000 free train tickets for young people – how to get there from 10 a.m. – News

The “Franco-German Friendship Passport” is an initiative of both countries, created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Élysée Treaty. The ticket is valid for one month for local and long-distance traffic in the neighboring country. This should enable young people to travel and get to know the respective neighboring country.

The friendship pass is available to the target group from 10 a.m. today. However, it is important to be quick. The coveted tickets are only available while stocks last. So 30,000 free tickets per country.

It pays to be quick

If you are interested, you should go to the website www.deutsch-franzoesischer-Freundschaftspass.de and register at 10 a.m. to have a chance of securing one of the 30,000 tickets.

See also  Sexual assault on a 12-year-old, 30-year-old man kicked and punched by the victim's family. Then he is arrested

You may also like

6/13 Global Scan grasps the pulse of global...

Strong tremor was felt in Santa Marta this...

District-wide heavy rain risk management in the Rhein-Sieg...

Fans of the South Korean band BTS celebrate...

Mayors must take measures for festivities with agglomeration...

Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism...

Habeck: Agreement on the heating law could come...

Albon’s popular work ‘Blackjack’ revived with ChatGPT… AI...

With seismic decrease and gas emission the Ruiz...

EQS-Adhoc: DNI Beteiligungen AG: Annual financial statements 2022/...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy