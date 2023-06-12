60,000 free train tickets for young people – how to get there from 10 a.m. – News

The “Franco-German Friendship Passport” is an initiative of both countries, created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Élysée Treaty. The ticket is valid for one month for local and long-distance traffic in the neighboring country. This should enable young people to travel and get to know the respective neighboring country.

The friendship pass is available to the target group from 10 a.m. today. However, it is important to be quick. The coveted tickets are only available while stocks last. So 30,000 free tickets per country.

It pays to be quick

If you are interested, you should go to the website www.deutsch-franzoesischer-Freundschaftspass.de and register at 10 a.m. to have a chance of securing one of the 30,000 tickets.