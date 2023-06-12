Meet the “basket” and super-burn the “county BA”

Original title: Meet the “basket” and super-burn “county BA”

On the evening of May 30th, the women’s basketball final of “County BA” in Gulin County was held at the light stadium of the County Sports Center.

On the evening of May 31, there were no seats on the illuminated stadium of the Gulin County Sports Center, and the audience waved fluorescent sticks to cheer for the team.

On the evening of May 30th, the “County BA” women’s basketball finals in Gulin County held a team entry ceremony.

On the evening of May 30, Hu Zaifeng (sitting), a villager in Sandaoshui Village, Zhangde Street, Gulin County, watched the live broadcast of the game with the villagers.

On May 31, a bird’s-eye view of the basketball court in Xiaoshui Village, Zhangde Street, Gulin County.

On the evening of May 30th, the Guizhou “Village BA” live broadcast team was broadcasting the Gulin County “County BA” women’s basketball final.

On May 31, villagers and students competed on the basketball court in Xiaoshui Village, Zhangde Street, Gulin County.

On the evening of May 31, the first half of the “County BA” men’s basketball team in Gulin County kicked off at the illuminated court of the County Sports Center.

The 2023 Gulin County 2nd National Games basketball final, which does not charge tickets, attracted more than 3,000 people to watch the game. The fiery atmosphere and “down-to-earth” style of running the game are affectionately called “County BA” by the locals . After “Village BA”, “County BA” continues to break through the circle and become popular, vividly interpreting the unique charm of rural culture in rural revitalization.

On June 1, a special basketball game attracted the attention of the whole county at the illuminated court of the Gulin County Sports Center in Luzhou City. That night, the basketball final of the 2nd National Games of Gulin County in 2023 was held here. The Gulin County Sports Team defeated the Zhangde Street Team 61:43 and won the championship.

On the night of the final, the ball game without tickets attracted more than 3,000 people to watch the game. The bleachers were crowded with spectators coming from all directions. The cheerleading drums and gongs and the light sticks waved by the audience filled the atmosphere of the arena. CBA” naming rules are called “county BA”, “village BA”, etc.). Starting from May 15, 52 men’s and women’s basketball teams from various enterprises, institutions, townships and streets in Gulin County played a total of 125 games in this stadium. “Because no tickets are charged, every game is full of spectators.” The person in charge of the basketball game organizing committee introduced, “In order to take care of the spectators who cannot enter the stadium, we have also opened a number of online live broadcast platforms for live broadcast of the game. There are more than a million people.”

“I never missed every live broadcast, especially the games of our local Zhangde Street Team. I never missed a minute.” Hu Zaifeng, a villager of Sandaoshui Village, lives on a mountain 10 kilometers away from the illuminated stadium at an altitude of more than 1,200 meters. He is a loyal fan of “County BA” who is convenient to go down the mountain to watch the football game. In the past two months, the performance of the “County BA” teams has always been the favorite topic of discussion among local villagers.

At the same time, the super-burning Gulin “County BA” also attracted the attention of the nationally popular Guizhou “Village BA” live broadcast team. At the end of May, this live broadcast team rushed from Guizhou to Gulin, and broadcast the local basketball game live to Guizhou fans for several consecutive days. At the same time, it is also planning to invite the “County BA” team to play a friendly match in the “Village BA” in Guizhou.

In order to play this year’s “county BA” well, 23 towns and streets in the county have sent their own teams, many of whom are “village BA” players who have experienced many battles. “Playing ball has been popular in our village since the 1950s,” said Zhao Zhengzhong, a nearly 60-year-old villager in Xiaoshui Village, Zhangde Street, Gulin County. “At that time we called basketball a ball. “Playing ball” is the favorite sport of young people in the small mountain village of Wumeng Mountain.” As early as that year, Xiaoshui Village organized a basketball team in the village. The players usually train on the muddy ground, and they bring their own dry food for walking to exchange skills Go to the neighboring villages to compete. “This may be the earliest prototype of ‘village BA’ in the county.” Zhao Zhengzhong told reporters, “In 2019, after Xiaoshui Village was lifted out of poverty as a whole, a cement basketball court was specially built to enrich rural cultural activities. Every Spring Festival, the village will hold The rural basketball game not only attracts young people returning home for the Chinese New Year, but also attracts teams from neighboring villages to participate. This year’s Spring Festival’s ‘Village BA’ is very lively, with 12 teams coming to compete.”

Now, there are more than 600 basketball courts in Gulin County, which are distributed in various communities, streets and towns. The basketball courts in the village have become the sports home of the new generation of young people. A new landscape of “village BA” has been formed in the local area, which in turn drives “county BA” to continue to heat up. At the same time, some sports talents have also been discovered on the field. Liu Lisha, who is already a provincial track and field athlete, was discovered in the “Village BA”.

In February of this year, Sichuan Province issued the “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of Farmers’ Sports“, which clearly stated the goal of promoting the high-quality development of farmers’ sports to help the overall revitalization of the countryside, including achieving full coverage of township-level fitness facilities, allowing farmers to participate in sports and fitness events More activities, etc.

Recently, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China and the General Administration of Sports issued a notice, deciding that the National Harmony Village Basketball Tournament (“Village BA”) will be held for the first time from June to October this year. This also marks that the “Village BA”, which has become popular all over the Internet, has officially become a national competition.

Photo report by He Haiyang, an all-media reporter from Sichuan Daily

(Editors in charge: Yuan Hanling, Luo Yu)