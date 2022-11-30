Home World Spain: 5.6 tons of cocaine seized in the port of Valencia
World

Spain: 5.6 tons of cocaine seized in the port of Valencia

by admin
Spain: 5.6 tons of cocaine seized in the port of Valencia

Spanish police have announced the seizure of 5.6 tons of cocaine worth over 340 million euros in the port of Valencia. This is the largest quantity seized in the last four years in the country. Police discovered the drugs on a container ship from South America that had just arrived in the Spanish port. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior.

The investigations had begun in 2021, following the moves of a criminal organization that introduced drugs into the country under the cover of a trade in fruit and legumes. The police did not specify when the operation took place or from which country the container ship came from. The announcement comes two days after Europol’s dismantling of a “super cartel” that controlled about a third of the cocaine trade in six European countries including Spain, where the Civil Guard arrested 13 people as part of the coordinated operation with other police. The cartel transported cocaine from Panama to Europe via the Iberian ports of Valencia, Barcelona and Algeciras. Spain’s proximity to Morocco, an important producer of hashish, and its relations with Latin America, where cocaine comes from, make it one of the main ports of entry for drugs into the Old Continent.

See also  Japan, fear of Typhoon Nanmadol: "An unprecedented storm", 4 million people evacuated

You may also like

Hakeem Jeffries replaces Nancy Pelosi at the helm...

Thousands of UK Christmas turkeys die from bird...

Hacker against the Vatican site: “Anomalous access attempts”....

Isis announces the death of its leader

Racism storm on the Royal Family, Elizabeth’s lady...

The “iron content” of this World Cup is...

Isis announces the death of its leader, al-Qurashi....

Jiang Zemin died of illness and threatened to...

Iran: the foreign minister visiting Italy will meet...

Pope at Public Audience: Learn to read the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy