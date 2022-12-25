Home World Spain, bus runs off the road and falls into a river: two dead and three missing
Spain, bus runs off the road and falls into a river: two dead and three missing

Two dead, two wounded and three missing. A tragedy that took place last night, between 24 and 25 December, in Spain, when a bus crashed into the Lérez river. The accident occurred in Galicia and the vehicle of the Monbus company, coming from the Monterroso prison, went off the road on a bridge in Cerdedo Cotobade, in the Municipality of Peter.

When the alarm went off, the rescue teams that arrived on the spot managed to rescue the bus driver and a passenger. Rescuers then recovered the body of a victim and located a second body. However, there is still no trace of three other passengers.

The search continues by the firefighters of Ribadumia, the Grupo de Emergencias Supramunicipal of A Estrada and the Protección Civil of Cerdedo-Cotobade, but the intervention is particularly difficult, given that the area is steep and the river is full. “All very gruesome,” said the mayor Jorge Cubela.

