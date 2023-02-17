On Thursday, the Spanish parliament definitively approved the so-called “Ley Trans”, a law which provides, among other things, for all people aged 16 and over to freely self-determine their gender identity.

Until now in Spain – as in Italy – changing one’s gender identity on the identity document required at least two years of hormonal treatment and a medical or psychological diagnosis certifying the so-called “gender dysphoria”, i.e. the condition of people who identify with a gender other than that corresponding to their birth sex. With the “Ley Trans” a declaration from the person concerned will suffice, without the need for a medical certificate.

The “Ley Trans” was part of the pact of the government coalition formed by the left-wing Unidas Podemos party and the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE, centre-left), whose secretary is Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. It had been promoted by Equality Minister Irene Montero, of Podemos, and had created a big debate in the government coalition, especially due to some dubious positions on the matter within the PSOE, but also among feminist movements.

Also on Thursday, the Spanish parliament also definitively approved a reform of the law on abortion, which provides that girls who have reached the age of 16 can have an abortion without parental consent (an opportunity so far only foreseen from the age of 18), and also some rules on women’s rights, including the introduction of leave from work for those suffering from menstrual pain: the leave could last from 3 to 5 days, at the discretion of the doctor.

