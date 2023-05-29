Home » Spain, Sanchez calls early elections on 23 July. Isabel Dìaz Ayuso’s star rises in Madrid
World

Spain, Sanchez calls early elections on 23 July. Isabel Dìaz Ayuso’s star rises in Madrid

by admin
Spain, Sanchez calls early elections on 23 July. Isabel Dìaz Ayuso’s star rises in Madrid

The socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez today announced the surprise call of early legislative elections on July 23 in Spain. The decision follows the defeat of the left (Sanchez’s party) against the conservatives in the local electoral round which was held over the weekend of May 27-28. During a televised speech, Sanchez announced that he had communicated to King Felipe VI, head of state, his “decision to dissolve Parliament and to proceed with the calling of general elections” to be held “Sunday 23 July”.

The vote close to the Spanish presidency of the EU

“I will be brief and I will also try to be very clear,” said the Spanish prime minister at the beginning of an institutional declaration announced only an hour earlier. “I just had a meeting with His Majesty the King, during which I communicated to the head of state the decision to convene a Council of Ministers this afternoon to dissolve the Courts and call general elections,” he said. The political elections will be held close to the beginning of the Spanish semester of presidency of the European Union.

“I took this decision in the light of yesterday’s election results,” explained Sánchez in reference to the hard defeats suffered by his Socialist Party and other left-wing formations in several important regions and municipalities to the advantage, in several cases, of the Popular Party and by Vox. “Even if yesterday’s vote was regional and local, the meaning of the result goes further – he added – and as prime minister and general secretary of the Socialist Party, I take it personally”.

Sanchez loses the administration and convenes the policies. Isabel Dìaz Ayuso’s star rises in Madrid

Photogallery17 photos

View

On the European presidency, Sánchez said that Spain “is about to assume a very important responsibility” and that yesterday’s outcome leads to “suggesting a clarification” on the will of the Spaniards, on the “policies that the government must apply” and “on the political forces that must guide this phase. Sánchez then also said that yesterday’s elections result in the fact that “magnificent regional presidents and socialist mayors will see themselves sidelined with impeccable management” and that “several institutions” will pass into the hands of “Pp and Vox”.

Find out more

Find out more

The right-wing boom in local elections

Sanchez’s choice comes following a night of success for the right in different regions of Spain. In at least 3 of the 12 autonomous communities in which local elections took place on Sunday, the People’s Party (PP) has in fact obtained the numbers to oust the center-left from the government, in the event of an agreement with the ultra-conservatives of Vox. According to the official ballots, now in an advanced stage everywhere, this scenario is highly probable in the Valencian Community, in Aragon and in the Balearic Islands, all territories with outgoing socialist governors.

See also  Ů Ա̫ ɶһ - й

You may also like

Marta Savić returned from the Dominican Republic after...

Casualties unknown as part of a building collapses...

ROAD TRANSPORT MEP Serracchiani presents bill to abolish...

Afghanistan, locust epidemic in the north of the...

Universal suffrage will be introduced in Somalia in...

STATE RAILWAYS Bologna-Rimini and Bologna-Ravenna sections restored –...

Erdogan again president: another 5 years to build...

Four answers on Erdogan’s victory in Türkiye

A houseboat capsizes on Lake Maggiore, four dead...

Travis Birds meets Satan in his new single

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy