EXTREMADURA ELECTION RESULTS | Vara asks to reinstate his position as forensic doctor after the failure of the PSOE in Extremadura

The Regional Executive Commission of the PSOE will meet to address the future of its secretary general

The president of the Junta de Extremadura and general secretary of the PSOE in the region, Guillermo Fernández Vara, He has requested reinstatement in his position as a forensic doctor. This has been confirmed by sources from the PSOE, alleging that it is “a normal procedure” once the special services that he enjoys as president of the Community have ended. It is not an immediate incorporation, but the procedures take time, which suggests its active politics march Although this point has not been fully confirmed. In any case, Fernández Vara already announced that they were his last regional elections and that if he lost he would leave. However, none of the voices consulted confirm that a march will take place before taking possession of his deputy act, among other things because the right, the PP With VoxThey have to form a majority and an alternative government to the socialist and carry out a negotiation that comes to fruition.

The spokesperson for the PSOE of Extremadura, Soraya Vega, has advanced that the future of its general secretary It will be addressed “with the seriousness and rigor that the matter requires” in the Regional Executive Commission of the party that has been convened for this Tuesday, May 30, where “those first assessments, those first analyzes and the decisions that must be made will be made.”

Thus, once the PP is foreseeably the one in charge of the Junta de Extremadura, Soraya Vega has said that “now comes a new stage in Extremadurawith new roles” for each one, a situation that the PSOE will face “as we always face it, with great respect and seriousness, and thinking of the general interests of Extremadura.”