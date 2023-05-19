Home » Spain, two 12-year-old twin girls died in Oviedo after falling from a window
Spain, two 12-year-old twin girls died in Oviedo after falling from a window

OVIEDO. Two 12-year-old twin sisters died, falling from a fourth floor window of a building in Oviedo, Asturias, a town of 220,000 inhabitants halfway between Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela. The events, reported by the Iberian media, including El Paìs, occurred around 9 in the morning. The two sisters died instantly. The family, coming from Russia, have lived in the building for years. The couple have another 10-year-old son, who was in school at the time of the event. The National Police are investigating the incident. At the moment, the hypotheses of an accidental death or suicide are not excluded. The Asturias police spokesman ruled out “the intervention of third parties”. The municipality of Oviedo has announced on social media that it has decreed two days of mourning. The tragedy comes three months after a similar incident in Sallent (Barcelona), where on February 21 two 12-year-old twin girls threw themselves from the balcony, one died and the other was seriously injured.

