The players of Spezia made a big surprise in Serie A by defeating Inter with a score of 2:1.

Source: FABIO FAGIOLINI/ANSA

The players of Spezi reached their first victory in history over the team of Inter (2:1). Favored Inter was the more dominant team throughout the game, but all three points remained in Specia.

The tragedy of tonight’s match was Lautaro Martinez, who first did not take advantage of the penalty, and in addition, he missed a large number of opportunities to score. One of the heroes in the ranks of Specija was the goalkeeper Dragovski, who was excellent tonight.

By the way, this was the first victory of Spezia over Inter in history, while in the previous five games they “pulled out” only one draw.

Spezia – Inter 2:1 (0:0)

/Maldini 55, Nzola 87 pen.- Lukaku 83 pen./

In the first half, we saw a lot of excitement, and it all started in the 12th minute when Kaldara fouled an Inter player in his own penalty area, and the referee, after watching the VAR, pointed to the penalty spot.

The ball was placed “on the chalk” by Martinez, but it was stopped by Dragovski.

Ten minutes later, Martinez had a chance again, but this time the goalkeeper of Specija stopped the Argentinian’s attempt.

In the 33rd minute, Specija could have taken the lead, but the crossbar saved the visitors. By the end of the first half, Martinez had one more chance.

In the 42nd minute, the Argentine made another attempt, but Dragovski again defended.

At the very start of the second half, Martinez finally managed to beat the Spezia goalkeeper, but his goal was disallowed due to Lukaku’s earlier offside.

In the 55th minute, a shock for “Nerazure”. Daniel Maldini, the son of the legendary captain of Milan, saw off a pass from Nzola and beat Handanović to give Specia a 1:0 lead.

A complete offensive by the team from Milan followed, and Inzaghi introduced as many as four players in the 66th minute. Among them was Edin Dzeko, so Inter played the rest of the match with three attackers.

In the 83rd minute, we saw a new penalty for Inter. This time, Lukaku took responsibility and scored to equalize – 1:1.

Just three minutes later the referee again pointed to the white spot, this time on the other side. Nzola was safe from the penalty spot for 2:1.

In the 90th minute, Dzeko could have equalized for his club, but his shot was blocked. Until the end of the match, Inter constantly threatened, but the defense of Spezia withstood all the attacks of “Nerarazura”.

Series A 25th round

Today:

Sutra:

Empoli – Udinese (3.00 pm)

Naples – Atalanta (18.00)

Bologna – Lazio (20.45)

Sunday:

Leće – Turin (12:30 p.m.)

Cremonese – Fiorentina (15.00)

Verona – Monca

Roma – Sassuolo (18.00)

Juventus – Sampdoria (20:45)

Monday:

Milan – Salerno (20.45)