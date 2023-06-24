Home » Spectacular fireball in the skies: the long ‘trail’ also seen from Trento. The meteoroid was traveling at 37 kilometers per second
by admin
TRENTO. One heavenly show in the skies over Northern Italy: late yesterday evening, Thursday June 22nda luminous fireball of absolute magnitude –6 And passed at 10.41 pm over the LombardoVenetobeing captured by 5 Prism chambers (the first Italian network for the systematic surveillance of meteors and the atmosphere). Among these (in addition to that of I rovigo, Configuration, Vicenza e Newbie) also that of Trento.

Il racing carthe experts write, it was imaged when it was 91 kilometers high from the ground a is said Padova and it is extinct a quota 72 kilometresalmost on the vertical of the refuge Longonistructure located at 2450 meters above sea level in Val Malenco. “A trajectory – says Prisma – projected on the ground about 178 kilometrestraveled by South East verso nordwestwhich he crossed Veneto and Lombardy diagonally”.

The inclination from the trajectory compared to surface land was about 6 degrees (almost a grazing fireballthen) and the speed of entrance in atmosphere was of 37 kilometres al second: “A value relatively high – say the experts – and typical of a meteoroide Of origin would comet. When the racing car Yes is extinct the speed was still higher than 30 kilometers per secondso the meteoroid is completely consumed without get to the ground”.

Overall, continues Prisma: “The racing carfavored by low trajectory inclinationhad one duration Of full 5 seconds and it has been visible long enough to give rise to 20 visual testimonials that they have been collected by Prisma through the form of fireball reports from the International Meteor Organization. The heliocentric orbit of the meteoroide that generated the fireball has the aphelion little inside of Mercury’s orbit and perihelion at the orbit of Jupiterthen with an eccentricity of 0.9 confirm that the meteoroide was just of cometary origin“.

