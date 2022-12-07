Home World Spies and Engineers: The Secret Squad Behind Attacks on Putin’s Power
World

Spies and Engineers: The Secret Squad Behind Attacks on Putin’s Power

by admin
Spies and Engineers: The Secret Squad Behind Attacks on Putin’s Power

In attack and defense, their missions remain so secret as to appear mysterious. The raids of Ukrainian special forces, launched deeper and deeper into Russian territory up to 200 kilometers from Moscow, are one of the most discussed chapters of the conflict. Starting from the hierarchical ladder: is the Zelensky presidency giving the orders or are there autonomous command centers in Kiev? Because there is no doubt that these operations have a political value and aim to crack the heart of Vladimir Putin’s power.

See also  China, Covid to Foxconn: iPhone shipments could be reduced by 30% in November

You may also like

Heavy fog appears in parts of Hebei, Shandong...

Khashoggi murder, charges against Mohammed bin Salman dropped...

Appeal to Iran, let’s save Fahimeh: from Abbado...

Physical activity key to children’s and adolescents’ health...

Wrestling with Biden, Russia Considers Launching “Oil Floor...

Argentina, Vice President Kirchner sentenced to 6 years

USA, verdict in New York on the Trump...

Trump Organization convicted of tax fraud in New...

New York, reached the verdict in the trial...

Argentina, Cristina Kirchner sentenced to six years in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy